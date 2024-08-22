VCK set for massive revamp in party structure

CHENNAI: After emerging as vital cog of the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state in the electoral and ideological fronts, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has taken up a massive revamp exercise to strengthen the party’s organisational structure and infuse young blood, particularly aspirants from all sections of the society. The move follows in the close heels of its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls, which earned recognition of the EC as a state party.

The exercise aims at increasing the number of district units from 147 to 234, creating a party district unit in each assembly constituency. It also aims at inviting like-minded non-Dalits and youths to join hands with the party.

“We have resolved to consider each assembly constituency as a district unit. We have commenced the process of identifying and appointing district secretaries in the newly created district units,” general secretary of the party D Ravikumar said.

The VCK leadership has reserved 10 per cent of the party posts for non-Dalits, 10 per cent for women and 25 per cent for youth to reflect the party founder and MP Thol Thirumavalavan’s principle of inclusiveness and mainstreaming Dalit politics. “Anyone aligned with the VCK ideology is welcome,” he said. Being a key constituent of the DMK-led INDIA bloc, the 25-year-old party has already established itself as a political force to reckon with in the Dravidian heartland. Leaders from opposition camps overtly admitted that VCK has consolidated a lion’s share of Dalit votes in the state and plays a crucial role in Chennai and northern districts.

“Except for certain pockets in the Western region, our party has proved its prowess in electoral fronts. Now, we want to further strengthen our organisational structure. We will accomplish the task ahead of the Assembly polls in 2026,” he said and continued that the party has come a long way from having two MLAs, the party now has four legislators and two MPs. This includes emerging victories in general constituencies by fielding candidates from minority communities and intermediate castes.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan had earlier told this newspaper that the party has been working with like-minded people in other states and establishing its units to spread its wings beyond the boundaries of Tamil Nadu.