VCK president Thirumavalavan urges political unity against SIR in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday called for all political parties in Tamil Nadu to unite and oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. Several parties, including the VCK, have filed petitions before the Supreme Court against the SIR, which are still pending. Despite this, the revision is set to begin next week in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala, he said, calling the move “shocking.”

Thirumavalavan urged parties across the political spectrum to prevent a situation similar to Bihar, where he alleged voter manipulation had occurred under the guise of SIR.

He also asked the state government to repeal the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill and welcomed its decision to introduce a law against honour killings.

Commenting on BJP leader K Annamalai, he said the former state unit chief was criticising the VCK to remain politically visible.