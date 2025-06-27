VCK open to any alliance that doesn't have BJP or PMK, says Thiruma as rumours swirl about PMK joining DMK

TIRUCHY: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said that he will be part of an alliance that doesn’t include the BJP or PMK.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thiruma pointed out that the PMK and DMDK are not currently part of the NDA, adding that the AIADMK and BJP are left alone. “At the same time, we have been confronting a question continuousl,y whether VCK will continue the DMK alliance if PMK joins the front. We have consciously decided to opt for the alliance sans BJP and PMK”, stressed Thiruma.

Stating that the VCK does not bother about the number of seats during the upcoming Assembly polls, Thiruma said, We will stick to the party principle and will continue to fight against the communal forces, he said.

Meanwhile, the VCK chief said that the Murugan devotees conference in Madurai was not a religious gathering but a gathering of Modi devotees, and so they have ridiculed the leaders like Periyar and Anna, and it is surprising that the AIADMK leaders who attended the meeting maintained silence.

‘Is Vijay a fake Periyarist?’

Meanwhile, the VCK chief questioned the “silence” of TVK president Vijay over videos criticising the Dravidian stalwarts. The actor-turned-politician’s silence sows seeds of doubt as to whether he has truly embraced Periyar’s ideology or not, Thiruma said.

“Actor Vijay should have aired his views and voiced his opposition to the videos from the Madurai Murugan Manadu that criticised Periyar and Anna. Those who advise him should have guided him appropriately,” Thiruma said at Chennai airport.

“If he continues to remain silent after such criticism of Periyar, the question arises whether he has genuinely embraced Periyar’s ideology or merely accepted it without conviction,” he wondered.

Coming down heavily on the AIADMK, Thiruma recalled the origins of state BJP president Nainar Nagendran, noting that he rose through the ranks of the Dravidian major, now, he has been saffronised and turned into a BJP figure. “It is part of the BJP’s long-term strategy to absorb the AIADMK,” he said, urging the opposition party’s leaders to identify the lurking danger and not lead their party into self-destruction by aligning with the saffron party. It would lead to AIADMK’s decline, he warned.