VCK MP Ravikumar urges Union govt to enact special act against honour-based crimes, violences

CHENNAI: VCK MP D Ravikumar on Wednesday urged the Union Government to act decisively to enact an exclusive and comprehensive law to address all forms of honour-based crimes and establish fast-track courts to ensure swift justice to the victims.

Flagging the issue under Rule 377 of Parliament, the Villupuram Parliamentarian emphasised the need for attention on honour-based crimes that affect individuals across castes, tribes, faiths and gender. These crimes, rooted in regressive social norms, remained underreported.

The National Crime Record Bureau has recorded only 540 cases of honour killings since 2014, he said and noted that it indicates an “alarming” trend of systemic underreporting. The Law Commission of India has recommended a standalone law to address such crimes.

He pointed out Shakti Vahini Vs Union Government case in the Supreme Court and said the Apex court has called for a specific legislation to tackle honour-based violence. “I urged the Union government to act decisively to enact a comprehensive law to address all forms of honour based crimes, create a separate NCRB and police records system to track these crimes beyond killings, establish special and fast-track courts to ensure swift justice, impose strict penalties on law enforcement officials who fail to prevent such crimes,” he said.

He also demanded the Union Government to prevent or strictly regulate caste, khap (community organisation) and katta panchayats (Kangaroo court) that promotes honour-based violence. “We should affirm that crimes committed in the name of honour have no place in a democratic, rights based society,” he further said.