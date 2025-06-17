VCK MP Ravikumar condemns transfer of Amarnath Ramakrishna, calls its BJP's vindictive attitude towards Tamils

CHENNAI: Calling the transfer of archeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna to Greater Noida as Director of the National Mission on Monument and Antiquity (NMMA) as “unwarranted”, VCK General Secretary and MP D Ravikumar said the move reflects the BJP government’s vindictive attitude towards Tamils.

The transfer of the archeologist, who played a pivotal role in the excavation of Keezhadi, came amidst a tug of war between the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the BJP-led Union Government over the Keezhadi report. “I strongly condemn the sudden and unwarranted transfer of Dr. Amarnath Ramakrishna from Delhi to Noida,” Ravikumar said in his social media post.

In addition, he has been stripped of the antiquities portfolio. This move reflects the BJP government’s vindictive attitude towards Tamils. The continued non-publication of the Keezhadi excavation report has already sparked widespread debate and condemnation, he said and urged Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to intervene in this matter and revoke the transfer order immediately.