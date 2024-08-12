VCK leader Vanniyarasu demands action against actor Ranjith for fomenting caste violence

CHENNAI: Deputy General Secretary of VCK Vanniyarasu on Monday lodged a police complaint against actor Ranjith alleging that the latter has been instigating caste violence to disburse the social harmony in the state.

The actor's movie Goundapalayam, which yet to hit the screen, has several scenes to depict the VCK in poor light and defame it.

It has been done intentionally. Apart from this, the trailer of the movie has several scenes that created with an intention to disturb the social harmony and divide the people, said Vaniarasu in his complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Chennai.

He also noted that they flagged the issues and lodged a complaint with the Board of Film Censorship. Based on the compliant, the authorities have removed certain portions in the movie.

Amidst this, the actor, in his recent press conference, justified honour killing, said Vanniyarasu and continued that the actor sending across a wrong message that would encourage honour killings.

Hence, the police should take appropriate legal action the actor.