VCK leader Thirumavalavan calls EPS 'Ilavu Kaatha Kili'

CHENNAI: Rebuking Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for calling the allies of the DMK “subservient” to their political master, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said that Palaniswami was speaking out of frustration.

The AIADMK leader’s long wait, much like the ‘Ilavu Katha Kili’ (the parrot that waited in vain by the cotton tree), for some of the alliance parties in the DMK-led front to exit and join the AIADMK-led front, ended in vain. Hence, he began speaking in such a manner out of frustration, said Thiruma, ahead of participating in the all-parties meeting regarding the National Education-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), after President Droupadi Murmu declined assent to the resolution passed by the TN state assembly seeking an exemption for the state from NEET.

The VCK leader’s retort came in response to a question from journalists regarding Palaniswami’s strong criticism of the DMK allies. Palaniswami had reiterated that the allies in the DMK front had willingly executed a bond to remain subservient to their political master, never raising any issues concerning the welfare of the people in the state.