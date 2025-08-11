VCK holds state-wide protest demanding anti-honour killing act

CHENNAI: The VCK party staged a state-wide protest, urging the Tamil Nadu government to enact special legislation to curb honour killings and caste-based crimes in the State. Party functionaries held demonstrations at district headquarters.

The VCK, a key constituent of the DMK-led secular progressive alliance, has intensified its demand for a dedicated law against honour killings following the brutal murder of 26-year-old software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh, who was hacked to death by his lover's brother in Tirunelveli. In response, the party staged protests across all district headquarters, pressing for the enactment of an anti-honour killing law.

While VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan took part in the protest held in Perambalur district, other senior leaders and state-level functionaries participated in demonstrations at their respective district headquarters.

They appealed to the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, to introduce a special law addressing caste-based crimes, particularly honour killings. He further urged the State to set an example for the rest of the country by fulfilling this long-standing demand.

Thiruma, along with leaders of Left parties, also met Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence recently to press the same demand. The party general secretary, D Ravikumar, had also petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasising the urgent need for specific legislation to combat honour-based crimes nationwide.