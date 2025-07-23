VCK has progressed, emerged as state recognised party, says Thiruma to hit back at EPS

CHENNAI: Debunking AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remark that the DMK would “swallow” the VCK, party leader Thol Thirumavalavan said that since 2001, except one or two elections, the VCK has been part of the DMK alliance. Over the years, it has grown steadily and is now recognised as a state party. He further said that the AIADMK leader, as per someone’s advice, had made such a remark against the VCK.

“Out of genuine concern, the VCK pointed out that the BJP may swallow and digest the AIADMK. I made this statement with a good intention, to caution the AIADMK. However, former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has failed to understand my genuine concern. Instead, he twisted my words and claimed that the DMK would swallow the VCK,” Thiruma told journalists at Chennai Airport on Wednesday.

The Chidambaram MP added that Palaniswami assumes he is speaking against the AIADMK, but the party’s cadres would understand the true intent behind his remarks. “I believe Edappadi Palaniswami himself will also come to understand. But since he is now in an inappropriate company, he is making such statements. It is disappointing,” he said.

He further stated, “I strongly believe someone is advising Palaniswami to make such comments, and I find it hard to accept that these are his own views.”

He also reiterated the party’s ideological stance against the BJP, stating that the VCK would continue to oppose the saffron party, regardless of whether it is in alliance with the DMK or not. The VCK’s stand is beyond electoral politics. “The BJP thrives on communal hatred, stands against social justice and equality, and divides people along caste and religious lines for political gain. That is why we oppose them, and we will continue to do so,” he said