VCK demands Modi government to condemn attack on Iran

CHENNAI: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has demanded that the Modi government condemn the attack that is being unleashed on Iran, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

In a statement on Sunday, the VCK party said that they condemn Israel's military attack on Iran, which is a threat to world peace. The party also urged the Indian government to stop remaining silent on the issue and condemn the attack.

The statement said that Israel has carried out the attack on major Iranian cities and nuclear research centers in an attempt to stop Iran's nuclear tests, killing important Iranian nuclear scientists and military commanders. "It is not appropriate for Israel, which has nuclear weapons, to prevent Iran from gaining such strength.

VCK also alleged that while many other countries including Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia have condemned the attack, India is merely watching it with amusement. "The Modi government, which supported Israel on the Palestinian issue, is still maintaining a false silence in support of Israel. Due to the change in India's foreign policy that the Modi government has been following so far, no country came forward to support India during the India-Pakistan war," the statement added.

VCK further alleged that India has been isolated on the world stage due to the Modi government's pro-Israel stance. "Israel's attack on Iran could lead to a third world war. Not only that, it will cause a severe economic crisis on a global scale. India will also be affected by that crisis. Therefore, we urge India to not just sit idly by and watch this issue and come forward to condemn Israel," the statement said.