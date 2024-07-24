VCK councillor's husband arrested for harbouring law-breakers in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam police on Tuesday arrested a VCK woman council member’s husband on charges of safeguarding habitual offenders.

Alex (41), a resident of Kumbakonam and district coordinator of VCK’s youth wing was said to be hoarding lethal weapons in his house, and Kumbakonam West police who had the information went to the house and wanted to conduct a search operation.

Since Alex’s wife Rubinsha is a council member of Kumbakonam Corporation, the police sought the direction of the Kumbakonam court for the search and obtained the court order. Subsequently, a team of 10 police personnel conducted a search operation at the house.

When the police searched beneath the cot in the room, they were surprised to see a few habitual offenders hiding.

The police secured them and conducted a separate interrogation in which they were identified as Gayle Antony (22), Arnold Antony (23), Arun Kumar (21), and Palsamy (23) all from Cuddalore and they had been involved in an attempt to murder case and the police were searching for them. Subsequently, the police arrested all four and seized more than 10 lethal weapons including a sword, and sickle.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against Alex against whom several cases were pending in the police stations and he was safeguarding the culprits who were under the police net. On Tuesday, the police arrested Alex while he was hiding near Uzhavar Sandhai near Kumbakonam.