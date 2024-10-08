VCK, Congress demand high-level inquiry into mismanagement at IAF air show

CHENNAI: A day after the DMK government faced severe criticism for failing to create necessary arrangements for the Indian Air Force’s air show, the allies demanded a high-level inquiry over the mismanagement of the event.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and TN Congress president Selvaperunthagai echoed their views against the Sunday mega air show event, which turned into a painful event for scores of spectators.

“The IAF has organised the event to attract around 15 lakh people to enter the Limca Book of records. Though arrangements have been made, five persons died of dehydration. It cannot be justified and the authorities should have taken appropriate measures to avert such untoward incidents in the future,” said Selvaperunthagai.

Joining the issue, VCK leader Thirumavalavan expressed shock over the death due to dehydration during the IAF’s air show and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. Action should be taken against those who are responsible for mismanagement if they find any shortcomings in creating facilities for the show. “I was shocked and anguished after learning that hundreds of people fainted and five lost their lives (in the event),” he said.

Pointing out Health Minister M Subramanian’s statement detailing the kind of arrangements made to avoid a stampede, Thiruma said that the government should have made intense efforts to take care of the adverse impact on the health of the people, who were exposed to the scorching sun during such events.

VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjun, however, came down heavily on the State government and its machinery. “The air show is not a record field, but turned into a painful event,” he said, noting that the TN government was responsible for the mismanagement of the event. Henceforth, the government should be vigil and well prepared to prevent such incidents in the future. “The Health, Public Works Department, Transport and Police departments should have made all necessary arrangements on war-footing measures ahead of the event. The loss of life happened due to insufficient attention given to the safety of public gathered at the venue of the air show,” he said.