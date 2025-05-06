VCK chief Thirumavalavan says he refused BJP's offer to meet with PM Modi

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan revealed on Monday that he turned down an invitation from a senior BJP leader to join hands with the party and meet the Prime Minister ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, speaking at an event organised for Labourers Day in Koyambedu on Monday, Tirumavalavan said, "We will only be part of a secular alliance and we will defeat anyone who is in alliance with BJP."

He further noted that VCK does not do politics by sitting in an air-conditioned room but is a party that shows its efforts in the field. "We will not join hands with casteist or religious people under any circumstances," he said.

He also announced that the VCK would hold a large rally in Trichy on May 31 in defense of secular values. Reaffirming his party's stand, he added, “Though I could open doors to the AIADMK, TVK, or BJP, I will not do so. A senior BJP leader called me and offered to arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister. I declined.”

The VCK leader said he wishes for the DMK’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections and stressed that 'sanatana' forces must not be allowed to succeed.