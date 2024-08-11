VC posts lying vacant: Ramadoss urges TN govt to be assertive

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has said he stands by the powers of the State government in appointing vice-chancellors and urged the government to be assertive in the tug-of-war with the Governor over the issue.

The PMK leader said the government should assert its position and resolve the issue of various VC posts lying vacant.

Ramadoss also appealed to the State government to enact a common law to administer all the universities, instead of separate acts by which they were formed and controlled.

In a statement, the senior leader said that with the retirement of Anna University’s vice-chancellor on Saturday, the number of universities without VC has risen to 5. “Two varsities are surviving with VCs with an extended tenure. Presently, Madras University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Coimbatore Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University and Anna University are being run without vice-chancellors. Sadly, the posts in Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu Educational University are lying vacant for two years,” he said.

He added that the academic development of the universities is affected due to the lack of vice-chancellors. “Extensions have been given to vice-chancellors of Salem Periyar University and Trichy Bharathidasan University. Vice-chancellors of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Vellore Thiruvalluvar University and Karaikudi Alagappa University will retire within a year. If due measures to appoint new vice-chancellors aren’t taken, more than 10 universities will function without VCs,” he warned