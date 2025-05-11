Varumun Kappom scheme: Free full body check-up worth Rs 25 cr across TN

CHENNAI: In a landmark move to ensure accessible healthcare for all, CM Stalin will soon inaugurate a medical camp in the city offering free health check-up worth Rs 25 crore.

This initiative, announced during a pilot camp inspection in Saidapet by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, is part of the State’s expanded Kalaignar’s Varumun Kappom (Preventive Care) scheme.

The Varumun Kappom scheme, first launched in 1999 under former CM Karunanidhi, was reintroduced in September 2021 by the current regime. Over the past four years, 5,654 camps have benefited 52.87 lakh people across TN. The revamped 2025-26 initiative will scale up the services, organising 1,256 special medical camps state-wide, including 15 zones in the city.

Subramanian emphasised, “This initiative embodies our government’s commitment to democratising healthcare. By integrating advanced diagnostics, traditional medicine, and insurance access, we aim to safeguard every citizen’s well-being.”

Health Secretary P Senthilkumar, National Health Mission Director Arun Thamburaj, and other GCC officials attended the pilot camp review.

Comprehensive health screenings will include 17 specialised services and 30 diagnostic tests, including cardiac care, maternity health, bone fracture management, cancer screenings, and traditional medicine systems (siddha, ayurveda, homeopathy, and unani). The camp will also feature on-the-spot disability certification and insurance card issuance/renewals, with special provisions for Chennai residents through newly-established facilitation centres.

Full-body check-ups, which typically cost ₹1,000–₹12,000 in private facilities, will be provided free to all citizens.

The camps will be conducted in schools and colleges, coordinated across departments such as public health, higher education, social welfare, and disaster management. Each camp will receive Rs 75,000 from the health department and Rs 33,121 for medicines, supplemented by National Health Mission funding.

Private hospitals (1,231 empanelled institutions) and doctors will partner with government teams to ensure seamless delivery.

The camp will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm daily, and cover 388 blocks (3 camps/block), and 25 municipal corporations (4 camps in larger cities and 3 in smaller ones).