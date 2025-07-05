VAO suspended over irregularities in Patta issuance in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) was suspended for involvement in irregularity in distributing housing site patta in Thanjavur on Friday. Sasikumar from Thanpathi in Tiruvonam in Thanjavur sought permission from the Pattukkottai RDO for organising a hunger strike on July 9 against Thenpathi VAO Palanivel (47) for his involvement in irregularity in the distribution of housing site patta.

Subsequently, the RDO Sankar conducted an inquiry in which he found that the VAO also failed to submit the account details about the Thenpathi revenue village and failed to initiate steps against the illegal cracker unit, which recently consumed two lives. Citing all these charges, the RDO Sankar suspended Palanivel.

While speaking to the reporters, the complainant, Sasikumar, said VAO Palanivel distributed the patta for his land to someone else. “When I went on inquiring, I found that there were 70 such pattas that were handed over to various persons. With due supportive documents, I filed a complaint with the RDO, who verified and found that the complaint was genuine and suspended the VAO,” said Sasikumar.

Sasikumar also suspected the involvement of a few other officials in the offense and appealed to initiate action against those who were involved in irregularities.