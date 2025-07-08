VAO hurt, wife, daughter killed in accident in Sivaganga

MADURAI: Two members of a family were killed and two others injured in an accident, which occurred near Kottaiyur in Sivaganga district.

The fatal accident occurred on Monday when a car in which the victims were travelling hit a roadside tamarind tree. On being alerted, Ilayangudi police inspected the accident site and held inquiries.

Murugan (39), Village Administrative Officer of Salaigramam, while driving the vehicle, lost control and the vehicle hit a tree.

While Subbulakshmi (32), wife of Murugan, succumbed to injuries on the spot, her injured husband and two daughters, including Mathivadhani (8) and Suvaiyazhini (5), were rushed to Ilayangudi GH.

Later, they were referred to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital. However, Mathivadhani died despite treatment, and police filed a case.