VAO held in Ariyalur for accepting bribe of Rs 8,000

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths from Ariyalur on Wednesday arrested a VAO for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 for name change in the housing patta.

Sukumar, a resident from Pappakudi near Meensurutti in Ariyalur wanted to change patta for his land and approached the Kundaveli VAO Selvaraj.

But even after several days, the application was not processed. When Sukumar met Selvaraj and inquired about the status of his application, the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 to process the application.

Sukumar filed a complaint with the Ariyalur DVAC and a case was registered.

On Wednesday, a team headed by inspector Kavitha rushed to the office and caught Selvaraj red-handed while accepting the bribe from Sukumar. Subsequently, Selvaraj was arrested.