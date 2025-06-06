VAO held for accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The DVAC sleuths arrested a VAO for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for processing an individual patta in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Kumaresan from Thiruvonam had met Thoppuviduthi VAO Murugesan (32) as he wanted to get a separate individual patta from the group patta.

For the deed, Murugesan demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for processing the application. Unwilling to part with money, Kumaresan approached the Thanjavur DVAC and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case and caught Murugesan red-handed while receiving the bribe of Rs 5,000 from Kumaresan at the VAO office.