VAO held for accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 in Thanjavur

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Jun 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-06 00:30:47  )
    Representative Image 

    TIRUCHY: The DVAC sleuths arrested a VAO for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for processing an individual patta in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

    Kumaresan from Thiruvonam had met Thoppuviduthi VAO Murugesan (32) as he wanted to get a separate individual patta from the group patta.

    For the deed, Murugesan demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for processing the application. Unwilling to part with money, Kumaresan approached the Thanjavur DVAC and lodged a complaint.

    Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case and caught Murugesan red-handed while receiving the bribe of Rs 5,000 from Kumaresan at the VAO office.

    briberybribery casesDVAC official
    DTNEXT Bureau

