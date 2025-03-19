VAO held by DVAC for bribe demand on free house patta near Tiruporur

CHENNAI: A VAO who demanded a Rs 10,000 bribe for handing free house patta was arrested by the DVAC.

Thenmozhi of Arunkundram village near Tiruporur, Chengalpattu, was selected for the free house patta and sought VAO Sakkubai (53) last week to receive the patta.

The VAO informed the patta was ready and demanded Rs 10,000 for it. Thenmozhi filed a complaint with Chengalpattu DVAC who guided her to pretend to give the bribe. Sakkubai’s assistant, Saravanan (38), was instructed to receive the bribe on behalf of the VAO, and the duo were held red-handed by the corruption watchdog.

During the search, the officers seized Rs 74,000 unaccounted money from Sakkubai’s office. A probe is under way.