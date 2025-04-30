VAO arrested over bribery charges in Dindigul

MADURAI: The sleuths attached to Vigilance and Anti Corruption in Dindigul on Tuesday arrested Mohammed Zakaria, Siluvathur Village Administrative Officer on bribery charges.

Investigations revealed that Maheswaran from Pannaipatti village had earlier applied online for name transfer in patta.

The complainant then approached the Siluvathur VAO to get the patta transfer copy without delays. The VAO reportedly asked Rs 3,000 from the complainant as bribe to issue the patta transfer copy.

The VAO then reduced it to Rs 2,500. As the complainant was reluctant to bribe the VAO, he lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Dindigul, who caught the VAO red-handed.