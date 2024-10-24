Vande Bharat sleeper version to be ready by Jan

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) on Wednesday unveiled the prototype of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Version and announced that the first Vande sleeper version will be ready for regular operation by the middle of January 2025.

Interacting with media persons after unveiling the first prototype of the Vande sleeper version at its furnishing division, ICF general manager U Subba Rao said the prototype, manufactured by the ICF in collaboration with BEML, a public sector undertaking, reached them some 15 days ago and required some initial commissioning and small works on the furnishing side.

“Most probably, it must be ready for trial by November 15, and the test run will be done in Lucknow by RDSO and western and central railway. Oscillation trials and emergency braking distance trials will be done then. All control and electrical systems must be checked in running condition,” Subbu Rao added.

“The 16-coach train can run at 160kmph like the Vande Bharat chair car. But it will be tested at 180kmph. Testing has different protocols – it will start at 90kmph and increase up to 180kmph. The whole protocol will take up to two months. If it is ready for commissioning from our side by November 15, then the train will be fully tested and ready for regular operation by January 15,” the ICF general manager said.

Asked about commercial operations, he said if the Central government so decides, then by the end of January or early February, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Version could be put to commercial use, and the ICF, along with BEML, will produce 10 rakes of the 16-car sleeper version.

Elaborating on the features of the prototype, Rao said riding comfort and safety aspects are better and the furnishings of the VB sleeper version was HL-III (Hazard Level III) compliant, unlike the VB chair car version which was HL – II compliant.

The chair car version is operated during the day. Hazard level and fire safety standards are HL-III standard in the sleeper version because the people sleep overnight. The GM also added that anti-climbing feature was one of the value additions to the Sleeper.

FAST & SAFE

*Better safety aspects; furnishings are of Hazard Level III to ensure safe overnight journey

*The train will have 16 coaches and can run at 160kmph like the Vande Bharat chair car

*The test run will be done in Lucknow by RDSO and western and central railway