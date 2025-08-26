Valparai: No roads, tribal villagers carry sick elderly man on dholi for 4 km

COIMBATORE: With no motorable road to their settlement, a group of Tribal villagers had to carry an unwell elderly man on a ‘dholi’ for four km to reach the nearest road, from where he was rushed to the hospital.

Paulraj from Udumanparai tribal village fell sick and suffered severe breathlessness. As he was unable to walk, the villagers carried him on a dholi till Nallamudi Poonjolai, around four km away, and proceeded further by a private vehicle on Sunday. After initial treatment, he was taken to Pollachi Government Hospital.

This incident has turned the focus on the lack of road facility to tribal villages. “While seeking votes ahead of every election, political parties assure to provide road facilities. However, after winning the polls, they don’t make any attempts to lay the road. The situation may get troublesome if someone falls sick during night hours. Before any incident of life loss happens, the authorities should address the issue,” the villagers said.

Of the 12 tribal settlements in the Valparai and Manambolly ranges, only four have motorable roads. The people from the remaining villages have been urging the Forest and also Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare departments to lay roads.

“Even after so many years of Independence, infrastructure issues continue to haunt tribal people, as there are several remote settlements without proper road facilities across the state. It should be a priority for the government to ensure basic amenities, including medical facilities for these people,” said S Annadurai, a tribal activist.