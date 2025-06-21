Valparai AIADMK MLA Kandhasamy passes away due to illness

CHENNAI: Valparai MLA Amul Kandhasamy (60) died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday following prolonged illness.

He was elected as the AIADMK leader from Valparai in the 2021 assembly elections.

In recent days, he had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital after his health deteriorated.

On Saturday afternoon, his condition worsened and he passed away around 3.30 pm despite medical efforts, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Following his death, his family members broke down in grief.

Residents of the Valparai constituency expressed shock over the news.

As per election rules, the Election Commission has to be informed about the MLA’s death.

The seat will then be declared vacant. Normally, a by-election must be held within six months.