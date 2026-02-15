Vallalar's State won't allow divisive forces to distort Tamil identity: CM Stalin

Launching the International Vallalar Conference organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department here.

Linking Vallalar's doctrine of 'Thaniperum Karunai' (infinite compassion) with the Dravidian model of governance, the Chief Minister said hunger was described by Vallalar as a disease and the State's welfare architecture sought to eliminate that suffering. Schemes ranging from the Chief Minister's breakfast programme for schoolchildren to assistance for the elderly reflected that guiding principle, he said.

Detailing the government's initiatives in the HR&CE sector, Stalin said renovation work has been undertaken in 4,192 temples where consecration ceremonies had not been held for decades, while restoration projects are underway in over 12,900 temples at an estimated cost of Rs 8,100 crore, with thousands of works completed.