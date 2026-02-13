Valentine's day bloom: Domestic demand rises, Hosur rose growers shun exports

For the first time in years, the domestic market has outshone exports, sending farm-gate prices skyrocketing for Valentine's Day, which falls on February 14.

“It’s unusual for the domestic market to outperform exports during Valentine’s Day. Since the first week of February, a red rose fetched around Rs 32 at the farm gate and touched a peak of ₹52 per stem in the Bengaluru auction market. Even lower-grade flowers were sold for up to Rs 20, which itself is a high price,” said Bala Siva Prasad, Director of the National Horticulture Board.