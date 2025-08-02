Vaiko urges CM Stalin to enact law to curb honour killings

CHENNAI: Praising the state government for its swift action in the Kavin murder case, MDMK general secretary urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to enact a stringent law against honour killings to prevent such acts, after meeting the incumbent, who is recovering from hospitalisation.

The MDMK chief met Stalin at his Alwarpet residence to check on the latter’s health status and placed the demand. “I have informed the Chief Minister that there is a perception among the public on the need for a stringent law against honour killings. I expressed my hope that the government will enact a special Act. (Otherwise) DMK has taken swift action in the case,” he said.

Debunking reports of his party trying to join the BJP alliance, Vaiko clarified that MDMK joined the DMK alliance to oppose the Hindutva forces. “The fundamental reason is still valid. MDMK will not join the Hindutva forces at any time,” he added. He downplayed the OPS’s meeting with the CM as politically insignificant. “OPS met the Chief Minister to inquire about his health. I think there is no chance for him to join the alliance,” the MDMK leader clarified.

Save Indians from Russian war: Durai

Meanwhile, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko has demanded that the central government rescue hundreds of Indians ‘forcibly’ sent to the war front by the Russian government against Ukraine.

Speaking to the media persons in Chennai, on Friday, along with parents of Kishore Saravanan, who is caught in the Russia-Ukraine war zone, Durai Vaiko said that the Russian government is training Indian prisoners in Russia, forcefully sending them to fight. “As of now, 12 Indians have died in the war, and 16 are missing. Unofficial figures must be higher. Kishore Saravanan is in a training camp closer to the war front, and he will be sent in to fight in a few days. Indians are being tortured to join the war,” he alleged.

Durai added that he already drafted a petition with the signature of 68 MPs over the issue. He urged the Centre to initiate an Indo-Russian prisoners exchange to find a solution.

In a separate development, MDMK leader Mallai Sathya, at the receiving end from Vaiko and son Durai, has announced a hunger strike against the leadership. The stir is meant to safeguard intra-party democracy and to seek justice from the people for tainting his 32 years of public life, Sathya said in a statement.