Vaiko, Thiruma eye right time to quit DMK alliance: Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Saturday said that VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and MDMK general secretary Vaiko are thinking of quitting the DMK alliance.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Murugan stated that the Communist parties and VCK, which are part of the DMK alliance, are criticising the DMK regime daily.

“Thirumavalavan and Vaiko are contemplating when they could quit the DMK alliance. But our alliance is strong. The DMK alliance will likely disintegrate. Many of the DMK's allies are expected to quit the alliance. Our alliance will grow,” the minister said.