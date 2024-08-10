Vaiko slams Centre’s Waqf Amendment Bill

CHENNAI: Condemning the Centre for trying to amend Waqf Act, 1995, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that the hatred of Hindutva groups towards Muslims and their dream of forming Hindu Rashtra should be demolished.

In a statement, the senior leader said that wealthy Muslims and Muslim rulers donated their lands to help poor persons in the community. “These are Waqf Board’s properties. Even though the Waqf Board monitor the land, Muthavalli, who are mostly the family members of the donors, maintain the land and handover revenue to the Waqf. Fascist Modi government has introduced a bill to amend the Act with an intention to grab Waqf properties,” he alleged.

Saying that the government proposed to make 40 amendments in the Act, Vaiko added that the government is nullifying religious rights given to Muslims by the Constitution. “The proposed amendment will make non-Muslims and women as members of Waqf Board. The power of managing the properties will be given to non-Muslims. By giving powers of taking decisions on the properties to district collectors, the government tries to grab the properties,” he said.

Vaiko also requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not to support the BJP’s intention of destroying secular nature and diversity of the country.