Vaiko seeks probe into repeated accidents at Cuddalore chemical plant

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the Tamil Nadu government to order a thorough inquiry into recurring accidents at the Crimson Organics Private Limited unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate on the Cuddalore–Chidambaram Road and to enforce stringent safety measures across the chemical hub.

Over 50 chemical factories operate in the estate. Residents allege that outdated machinery and inadequate safety protocols have caused repeated accidents, putting workers and nearby villagers at risk.

On 5 September, a chemical leak at the Crimson plant filled the adjoining Kudikadu village with toxic fumes within minutes. Villagers suffered eye irritation, breathlessness and coughing before collapsing. Hundreds were rescued and treated at the Cuddalore Government Hospital. The factory, which produces raw materials for pesticides and employs more than 100 workers, has a history of serious mishaps. In 2021, a boiler explosion killed four workers, including a woman.

Following media reports of such incidents, the National Green Tribunal ordered a full inspection of the unit. Villagers have since demanded that the factory be shut down permanently.

J. Sivaraman, MDMK State Youth Wing deputy secretary and a contractor at the facility, said he had repeatedly warned the management about safety lapses but no action was taken. He alleged that the management instead filed false police complaints against him and maligned local residents in the media.

On 9 September, Kudikadu residents petitioned the Cuddalore District Collector seeking closure of the plant. Vaiko called on the State Environment Department to constitute a technical team and take appropriate action.