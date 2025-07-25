Vaiko says no rift in DMK alliance, rules out chances of third front too

CHENNAI: Putting to rest, for now, talks of the MDMK shifting its alliance in the State, fuelled by his skipping of the recent INDIA bloc meeting and not being renominated for the Rajya Sabha, Vaiko on Thursday asserted that the “present DMK tie-up is strong and there is no scope for unrest.”

Batting for MK Stalin, he said that the DMK president is getting a far bigger crowd in his public meetings and rallies than what Palaniswami is getting, referring to the Leader of Opposition’s ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Tamil Nattai Meetpom' campaign.

Vaiko also ruled out the need for any alternative alliance formation, similar to Makkal Nala Koottani, forged by the MDMK along with the DMDK, Left parties, VCK, and others during the 2016 Assembly elections. “DMK will form a government with simple majority on its own,” said Vaiko during his high octane interaction with the media persons in Chennai after returning from Delhi as his Rajya Sabha tenure ended on July 24.

"I have said goodbye to Parliament. I have discharged my duty as the MP. Several leaders spoke that I should return as MP. But, I did not express anything. I have safeguarded the people of Tamil Nadu on several issues," he recalled.

The senior leader also told reporters at the Chennai Airport on Thursday night that the DMK alliance will win the 2026 elections and DMK will form the government on its own, joining issue with the coalition regime discussion.

On strengthening the party, Vaiko stated that the party has been divided into seven zones, and a conference will be held on the anniversary of the birth of former Chief Minister Annadurai.

"RSS, BJP and Hindutva forces are trying to gobble up Tamil Nadu. But this is the land of Periyar, Anna and the Dravidian movement. Their intention will not succeed even if they spend crores of rupees," he added.