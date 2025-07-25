Vaiko says DMK will win 2026 polls, rules out coalition govt in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: MDMK founder Vaiko, whose term as a Rajya Sabha member has come to an end, arrived in Chennai on Thursday night from Delhi and was welcomed by party functionaries. Speaking to reporters at the airport, Vaiko expressed strong confidence in the DMK-led alliance’s prospects for the 2026 Assembly elections.

“A bigger crowd than Edappadi Palaniswami comes to every place the Chief Minister goes. That is the proof that the people of Tamil Nadu support DMK,” he said.

Asserting that the DMK will secure a majority on its own, he ruled out the possibility of a coalition government in the state.

“In 2026, the DMK-led alliance will win. DMK will form the government. There is no chance of coalition rule in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Speaking about recent political and social developments, he said the DMK alliance is “firm and proud”, and criticised efforts by the BJP and RSS to gain a foothold in the state.

He added that MDMK has been reorganised into 7 zones across Tamil Nadu to strengthen the party structure, and announced that a grand state-level conference will be held in Tiruchy to mark the birth anniversary of CN Annadurai.

“Since 1994, we have been holding a district conference for Anna. After a long gap, this year we are going to hold a state conference.”