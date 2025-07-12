Vaiko man of temper, but never talked ill of Jaya, says Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: Stating that party chief Vaiko will take a final decision on action against senior leader Mallai Sathya, MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko asserted that traitors will be culled out of the party.

Those who betray the leadership and secretly work with rival forces will face the heat, Durai Vaiko said.

Speaking to reporters, the Tiruchy MP defended party chief, saying that he is a man of discipline despite being short-tempered. “Vaiko is an open-hearted person. But there is no vengeance in his persona,” he said.

Vaiko criticised the AIADMK but never badmouthed leaders like MGR and J Jayalalithaa, and he still believes that AIADMK is an undisputed party, Durai clarified.

He asserted that Vaiko always backed the journalists. Even during POTA, he advocated for the journalists and stood against their arrests, he said, apologising for the attack on journalists at the Sattur public meeting.

Turning to the Mallai Sathya issue, he said that people disloyal to the party president have started to move out on their own. “There are a few dozen such people in the party who betray the leadership, and Vaiko would initiate action against them," he added.

Durai Vaiko claimed that MDMK is an indispensable force, and the upcoming Tiruchy conference, to commemorate Anna's birthday in September, would prove that.

Durai also clarified that he had never sought 12 seats in the Assembly polls and said that the information had been misinterpreted. He stated that the decision on the number of seats would be based on discussions with the DMK.