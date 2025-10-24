Vaiko demands relief to Theni farmers

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko demanded the state government to immediately assess the crop losses caused by heavy rains in Theni district and overflowing of Mullai Periyar River.

In a statement, the senior leader said that Theni district has received the heaviest rainfall in 32 years, leading to flash floods in the streams around Surulipatti, Narayanathevanpatti, Kamayagoundanpatti, and several other villages in the valley.

He further said that due to intense rainfall in the Western Ghats along the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border, additional inflow from the Mullai Periyar dam combined with runoff from nearby streams has led to a sharp rise in the river level, resulting in flooding across the irrigation network.

"As a result, paddy crops that were ready for harvesting, vegetable crops, and plantations in the irrigation belt have been inundated and damaged. Banana and coconut groves have also been submerged in floodwaters, causing severe distress to farmers," he added.

He pointed out continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused breaches in irrigation canals, allowing floodwaters to enter farmlands and destroy paddy crops that were close to harvest.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately assess the crop losses and to provide financial compensation to affected farmers without delay. He also demanded the government to repair and strengthen damaged canal banks.