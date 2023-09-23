Vaiko condemns attack on Christians

CHENNAI: Pointing out an incident in Erode in which a Christian family was allegedly attacked by Hindu fanatics, MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the government to nip the agenda of fringe elements in the bud.

In a statement, the senior leader said that John Peter of Sennimalai in Erode conducts prayer meetings with his friends regularly. "Knowing this, members of Hindu Munnani threatened the participants not to take part in the prayer on September 17. Fearing this, most of them returned, " he said.

When John Peter was praying with his family members, a group of 30 men attacked the persons, who came out after the prayer, with wooden logs, Vaiko alleged.

A complaint has been filed against members of Hindu Munnani for the attack. "It is the personal interest of any person to pray in his house. No one has the right to stop. Actions of Hindu fanatics are condemnable. Severe action should be taken against the attackers, " he urged.

Warning that Hindu outfits like RSS are trying to create communal riots in the state, Vaiko demanded the government to take measures to nip such ideas in the bud.