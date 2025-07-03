Vaiko calls on CM Stalin amid rumoured rift

CHENNAI: Ending days of wild speculation surrounding their rumoured rift between the two parties, MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday called on Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam and reaffirmed his commitment to continue in the DMK-led INDIA bloc.

Vaiko also exuded confidence that the DMK would secure an independent majority and form a government on its own in 2026 too.

Talking to media persons at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam after meeting Stalin, Vaiko said, "Under no circumstance have I expressed any view critical of this (DMK) government on any issue. I will not do it hereafter. I have recalled the assurance I gave to Kalaignar during his final days that I will remain supportive of DMK and Stalin till my last breath."

Attributing his political conviction to the threat posed by the saffron brigade in Tamil Nadu, Vaiko said, "Hindutva and Sanatanic forces remaining in the shadow of the BJP are attempting to somehow destroy the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu. Even the Himalayas can be shaken, but the Dravidian movement cannot. I have lived with that resolve since my early years till now."

In what could even dissatisfy a few INDIA constituents keen on claiming their share of the political pie from the DMK in 2026, a realistic Vaiko categorically ruled out the probability of a coalition government next year and said, "We (MDMK) have no intention of a coalition government. If you ask me if it will be feasible, like many people say, the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept it. The alliance will secure a big victory. The DMK will secure an independent majority, and a victory in which it will elect its CM without the support of any allies. I am certain of that."

Vaiko has thrown a spanner in the works of the allies, a few of whom are hopeful that they could be a part of the government if the situation is favourable next year.

A shadow of doubt was cast over the MDMK's continuation in the INDIA bloc after a few senior party functionaries took veiled digs at Chief Minister Stalin, ostensibly, at the behest of the party MP from Trichy Durai Vaiko, who has been getting on the nerves of alliance leader DMK through his provocative statements. The simmering tension between the MDMK prince in waiting and the DMK leadership even prompted the rival camps to question the integrity of the DMK alliance, mainly the BJP, which called it a 'hole' in the otherwise solid DMK alliance.