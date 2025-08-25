Vaikkom Award: TN Govt calls for applicants

CHENNAI: State chief secretary N Muruganandam has invited nominations for the 'Vaikkom Award' from persons and organisations working for the welfare of oppressed people.

Awardee will receive a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a gold-coated medal.

The award will be conferred by Chief Minister Stalin on the individual/organisation from states other than Tamil Nadu working for the welfare of oppressed people. Applications/nominations for the Vaikkom Award - 2025 can be submitted to the address Secretary to the Government, Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai-600009 with relevant particulars and supporting documents on or before September 10.

A recommendation letter from the District Collector, where their work is based, should be enclosed with the application, the release said.