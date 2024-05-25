Vaikasi Anusham is the real Thiruvalluvar day, says Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Friday said the Vaikasi Anusham is the real Thiruvalluvar Day and it must be observed as Thiruvalluvar Day in the Tamil calendar.

Addressing the gathering at the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal event at Bharatiar Mandapam at Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi said, "Thirukkural is a true Dharmasastra. This day (Vaikasi Anusham) is the real Thiruvalluvar day. But in history, it is not observed with due importance as Thiruvalluvar day. So, I, as a devotee of Thiruvalluvar decided to celebrate his day in a special way. Vaikasi Anusham itself must be observed as Thiruvalluvar day in the Tamil calendar."

Reiterating his stand on the translated versions of Thirukkural, Ravi said, "As a devotee of Thiruvalluvar, I have read several translations of Thirukkural. Some translations of Thirukkural, the greatest treasure of mankind, can be seen to be one-sided."

He further said that his relationship with Thirukkural commenced when he was studying class IX.

Recalling his old memories, Ravi said, "In 1964, Saraswati Pooja was observed in my school. Then when I went to the library to look for inspirational books, I found Thirukkural. I learned through the Kural that if we are determined on our goal, nothing can stop us. I have been following it all my life."

"Thirukkural was the first thing I bought when I came to Tamil Nadu. I keep reading Thirukkural every time. It is a real Dharmasastra. Thiruvalluvar teaches us the lessons of life. Thirukkural is the most comprehensive compendium and perhaps the most exhaustive treatise on an integral life - a life in all its facets and fullness, "he noted.

Earlier, Governor Ravi launched an e-flipbook – "Thiruvalluvar - Patron Sant of Tamil Nadu" authored by DK Hari and DK Hema Hari during the event.

Justice of Madras High Court GR Swaminathan, Swami Mahendra of Adhi Sankarar Thirumadam, Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Kazhagam president Thiyagarajan, Central Institute of Classical Tamil Director R Chandrasekaran, Governor's secretary Kirlosh Kumar were presented at the event.