Vaigai gets floral welcome at Madurai for Kallazhagar’s entry

MADURAI: Down from the western ghats, reaching Madurai for the special occasion of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry, Vaigai got a floral welcome with devotees showering petals at the fresh water flowing into the temple city.

Vaigai was showered with flower petals when it crossed Madurai, as members of Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam made special arrangements to welcome the inflow, apart from devotees who joyously welcomed the occasion.

Officials made all necessary arrangements ahead of the celebrated Lord Kallazhagar’s descent into Vaigai in Madurai on May 12, as part of the annual Chithirai festival, after the 12-day annual festival began with a flag hoisting in the temple on April 29.

Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha, along with officials, inspected the arrangements at the programme venue underneath Albert Victor bridge across the river on Saturday.

According to PWD officials, 1,000 cusecs of water was released from the Vaigai dam from 6 p.m. on Thursday. The PWD authorities from the Vaigai dam subdivision stated that the government ordered the release of 216 million cusecs of water from the dam from May 8 to May 12. The Madurai district administration also declared a public holiday on those days.

Madurai city Commissioner of Police J Loganathan told DT Next that a posse of 3,500 police personnel with eight deputy commissioners has been deployed for managing security arrangement. He said that a QR Code scanning facility has been put up at 200 locations to lodge any complaint through a voice message for instant action. Moreover, the Commissioner said children arriving for the festival would be tied wrist bands with phone numbers of their parents to inform them in case they go missing in the crowd.

CCTV cameras have been installed at prominent locations to prevent and detect theft. The commissioner said that with 125 more cameras equipped with AI and a database of history sheets, the camera monitoring will help prevent crimes. He added that 51 sensitive locations have been identified and the police force has been strengthened. The Commissioner said three drone units, including one at Tallakulam, Karuppanna Swamy temple, and the programme venue underneath the AV bridge, would also be functional for monitoring the proceedings.