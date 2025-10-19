Vaigai dam water level rises sharply; flood alert issued for 5 districts

CHENNAI: The water level in Vaigai dam has risen rapidly, prompting the authorities to issue the first-stage flood alert for residents along its banks in Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts.

As of Saturday (Oct 18) evening, the dam’s water level reached 66 feet, up 5 feet from the previous level, due to heavy inflow from the Vaigai, Suruli, and Kottakudi rivers, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to officials, the inflow at the dam increased from 2,268 cusecs at 6 am to 24,000 cusecs by 11 am on Saturday (Oct 18), causing the water level to rise sharply.

The authorities have warned that when the water level reaches 68.5 feet, a second-stage flood alert will be issued, and a final alert will follow at 69 feet. Excess water will be released into the river as needed.

The heavy rainfall over Theni district and surrounding areas over the past few days triggered high inflows into the dam. While this has raised concerns about flooding, it has also pleased farmers in the five districts, as the dam is expected to reach its full capacity early in the monsoon season.

Officials have cautioned that continued rain could lead to sudden large releases of water downstream.