Vaigai dam gates opened for irrigation in Dindigul, Madurai

MADURAI: Water released from the Vaigai dam for irrigating the first crop of double crop areas in Dindigul and Madurai districts.

The release of water would benefit farmers, who rely on irrigating the first crop across 45,041 acres in both districts.

Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy, along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, on Sunday opened the reservoir shutters in the presence of Theni Collector Ranjeet Singh, Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha and Dindigul Collector S Saravanan, sources said.

According to a statement, a continuous supply of 900 cusecs of water will be released through the Periyar Main canal for the initial phase of 45 days. Subsequently, a turn system of irrigation would be implemented for the next 75 days, depending on the water storage. Totally, 6,739 million cubic feet will be released from the dam for 120 days.

The water will help irrigate first crop areas consisting of 1,797 acres in Nilakottai block of Dindigul district, 16,452 acres in Vadipatti block of Madurai district and 26,792 acres in the north block of Madurai district.