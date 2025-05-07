Vadakadu temple clash: Thirumavalavan condemns attack; demands fair probe

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the attack, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan told the reporters in Chidambaram that several hundreds of persons from the backward community entered the Dalit colony in Vadakadu and attacked Dalits and ransacked their houses, torched the cars and two-wheelers in which 12 Dalit youths sustained severe injuries. “The clash commenced when the backward community people attacked Dalits when they touched the car ropes to commence the pulling as per the tradition. VCK condemns this atrocity and demands for proper investigation and to get the culprits punished,” said Thiruma.

He condemned the statement of Pudukkottai District Police which denied that it was a caste clash. “This is against tradition. Before commencing the investigation, how can the police sum up the case? The police, in such a tense situation, should act responsibly and should not show favouritism. The proper investigation alone can find the real cause,” he added.