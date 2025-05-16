Vadakadu anti-Dalit violence: Madras HC slams Pudukottai Collector for inaction, orders seeks CCTV clips

MADURAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the officials concerned to provide CCTV footage and other evidence related to the attack on a group of Scheduled Caste members and vandalisation of their property in Vadakadu village in Pudukottai district.

Chastising the senior district officials for not visiting the place of clash, a division bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan reminded them that theirs was not "a white collar job" and that it was "unfair to take action only if a complaint was filed."

"The truth would have emerged had the Collector gone in disguise to the affected spot and reviewed the situation," the bench observed and ordered the administration to submit CCTV footage of the incidents from May 4 - 7 from the village.

The reprimand followed a petition filed by one S Shanmugam, a resident of Thirumananjeri in Pudukottai, seeking a direction from the court for an inquiry into the Vadakadu clash, and ensure that the SC people were allowed to worship at the Vadakadu Mariamman temple.

He prayed for the arrest of all the culprits with the help of CCTV footage and video recordings related to the clash, and ensure appropriate compensation to the victims under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

He claimed that those belonging to the SC community were attacked during a festival at the Mariamman temple and their houses were torched. Many were injured in the incidents. He alleged that the police have not arrested the real culprits in connection with the incident.

Pudukkottai district Collector Aruna and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta appeared in the court.

The administration submitted that about Rs 8.75 lakhs have been provided as interim relief to the victims, and new houses would be built for those whose houses were damaged.

It was also submitted that people from all communities were allowed to worship at the temple after the peace talks were conducted.