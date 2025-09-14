Vacant vice-chancellor posts cripple state universities

CHENNAI: With 14 state-run universities in Tamil Nadu functioning without vice-chancellors, the headless institutions are facing mounting problems, including delays in infrastructure development. The situation is set to worsen as the tenures of the vice-chancellors of Mother Teresa Women’s University and Tamil Nadu Open University end in the coming months, which will raise the count to 16.

The shortage of vice-chancellors, particularly in state-run institutions, has led to administrative delays and a lack of academic direction. The issue has been exacerbated by ongoing political and legal disputes between the state government and the Governor over control of the appointment process.

The 14 universities currently without vice-chancellors are Anna University, University of Madras, Bharathiar University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Annamalai University, Tamil University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, TANUVAS, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Thiruvalluvar University, Periyar University, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, and Bharathidasan University.

A senior Higher Education Department official said Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University and Bharathiar University have been functioning without vice-chancellors since 2022. “The Higher Education Department steps in whenever issues arise,” the official noted. “For example, when the University of Madras faced a salary crisis a few months ago, our department resolved it. Otherwise, the situation would have worsened.”

He added that infrastructure projects have stalled because the release of university funds is delayed. Lower-level administrators are hesitant to make major decisions in the absence of vice-chancellors, fearing repercussions. “There are also delays in faculty appointments, project approvals, and financial management,” he said.

Former Anna University vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy urged the state government and the Governor to “set aside egos” and jointly fill the vacant posts. “Thousands of students have been affected, unable to receive their degree certificates,” he said, calling for legal issues to be resolved quickly so appointments can be made.

P Thirunavukkarasu, vice-chairman of the Association of University Teachers, pointed out that even syndicate members are reluctant to make major decisions, claiming they lack insight into daily operations. He warned that the continuing standoff between the State and the Centre over appointments will harm both university administration and student education.

Career counsellor L Krishnamurthy said the absence of vice-chancellor signatures on degree certificates is creating problems for students applying to foreign universities. “Certificates signed by vice-chancellors carry more weight abroad,” he added.