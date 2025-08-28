Vacancy down to 35,121 seats after TNEA counselling

CHENNAI: Admission procedures to engineering colleges for the current academic year came to an end with a 15 per cent jump in enrolment compared to last year. As the supplementary counselling wrapped up on Wednesday, the seat vacancy tallied a little over 35,000, a significant reduction from last year's 50,000.

The final data on Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) pointed out that the available vacant seats after three rounds of counselling, including general and 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation categories, are 35,917.

After the final counselling for SC and SCA students, 796 seats were allocated, thus bringing the total vacancy down to 35,121, a senior Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) official, seeking anonymity, said.

The official added that this number is subject to change as some students, who paid the fees, may withdraw from admissions.

He attributed the increase in enrolment to students joining engineering courses under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation. "The supplement counselling also fetched more students (those who appeared for class 12 board exams in June) who missed the main counselling," he added.

Meanwhile, Anna University released this academic year's syllabus for first-year students of B.E. and B.Tech courses with some alterations, and students were asked to peruse the university's portal and proceed accordingly.

University sources added that the induction programme for students who joined after the three rounds of counselling was over. "The syllabus for more than 100 courses, including B.Arch, could be downloaded by the students," a senior administrative staff member from the university said. He added that the Tamil medium students could also download the study materials for the available 13 courses.