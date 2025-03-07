Vacancies in colleges will be filled up soon: Minister

COIMBATORE: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Thursday said 4000 assistant professor vacancies in state-owned government arts and science colleges will be filled by June this year.

Addressing the media in Erode, Chezhiaan said hall tickets were issued for the State Eligibility Test (SET) to be conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) this month.

“The exam will be conducted again in September or October to fill vacancies. By the end of March 1,000 posts of guest lectures and by June, 4000 posts of assistant professors will be filled up. Even though 2,200 guest lecturers were appointed, they are inadequate,” he said.

Taking a dig at Governor RN Ravi, who is also the Chancellor, of curtailing the growth of universities and the higher education sector in Tamil Nadu, the minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin had passed a resolution in the assembly against the UGC regulations.

“The Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka have also opposed these draft regulations. Our protests will continue until regulations are withdrawn,” he said.

Chezhiaan said the Chikkaiah Naicker College, which was taken over by the state government, will be spruced up with a sports stadium, library, and IAS Academy. “The development works will commence soon after receiving funds,” he said.

Chezhiaan was accompanied by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara.