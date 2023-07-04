Vaasippu Iyakkum likely to be launched in July

CHENNAI: The School Education Department's project called Vaasippu Iyakkum (reading movement), through which libraries will be set up in government school classrooms will likely be launched by July-end.

The library will have a total of 53 books, catering to student's reading habits. The department has procured the books and is now preparing to launch them in 11 educational blocks of the State in the first phase.

According to the team, the books are being catered to students between classes 6 to 9. The department has divided the books into four categories', so that students gradually develop a reading habit over time.

The books have been divided into levels such as; nulai (enter), nada (walk), odu (run) and para (fly).

Speaking to DT NEXT, a teacher said, "The initial stage will have simple sentences with pictures to keep students interested in reading. As the stages progress, the sentences will be increased with pictures, so that student's do not lose interest."

"Though initially the department is planning on only 53 books, soon over 250 books will be added to the collection to benefit students of other classes as well, " added the teacher.

The books at the entry level will have pictures with one-line text while those in the walk level will have pictures with one paragraph of text.

Additionally, each book will contain a story for 16 to 17 pages which would be easy for children to complete.

"We have been working on launching the initiative at the earliest. This will help students pick reading habits, "said an official.