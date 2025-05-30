Uzhavarai Thedi Velanmai scheme rolled out to connect TN farmers with experts

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin kickstarted the Uzhavarai Thedi Velanmai scheme via video conferencing on Thursday to provide prompt agricultural service. Many ryots across the region received benefits from the scheme facilitated by the Farmers Welfare department.

Following the announcement made in the Agriculture budget 2025-26, the CM inaugurated the scheme at Manickamangalam in Tiruvarur by video conferencing from Chennai. Through the scheme, experts and officials would study the requirements of the farmers and deliver to them.

Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the scheme at Madavaperumal Kovil village in Manachanallur. "The scheme would be implemented in all the revenue villages across the district within a year, and special camps would be established in the villages to give first-hand training and agriculture advice to farmers on every second and fourth Friday by dedicated teams which would experts, and they would clarify on the issues related to agriculture," the Collector said.

"It would certainly be a boon to the farmers who would get on-time suggestions at their doorsteps to go ahead with their cultivation process and the farmers would get an introduction to the new technologies that would help to augment their income," said Pradeep Kumar and distributed welfare assistance to the farmers.

Similarly, the scheme was launched at Pudukkottai in which the ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan participated in the camps at Alavayal in Ponnamaravathi taluk and Senthakudi in Tiruvarankulam taluk, respectively, and distributed assistance to farmers under various schemes.

In Karur, Collector M Thangavel, and MP S Jothimani participated in the camp held at Vangal Kuppuchipalayam.