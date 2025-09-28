Used car seller held with meth, LSD

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man, who runs a used car and two-wheeler business, for alleged possession of methamphetamine and LSD stamps.

The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of Chennai police, functioning since August last year, has been actively cracking down on synthetic drug networks.

Acting on a tip-off about contraband movement in Mambalam police limits, a police team maintained vigil at Mooparappan Street in T. Nagar and intercepted a man on suspicion.

On searching his belongings, police recovered two grams of methamphetamine and eight LSD stamps. The accused was identified as Venkatesan (30), a BBA graduate engaged in the used car and two-wheeler trade. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.