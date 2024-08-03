Use only identified ghats for Aadi Perukku, Tiruchy collector appeals to public

TIRUCHY: As the Cauvery is heavily flooded, the public is advised not to take baths in locations other than identified by the district administration, said Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar here on Friday.

Aadi Perukku is being celebrated on Saturday, for which a huge crowd has been expected to converge near the water bodies along the Cauvery to perform a series of rituals. However, on Friday evening, Mukkombu (Upper Anicut) received 1.68 lakh cusecs of water, and 43,000 cusecs were released into the Cauvery while 1.25 lakh cusecs of water were let into the Kollidam. Since the Cauvery was brimming, the district administration issued a warning to the people who would converge on the banks of the Cauvery to celebrate Aadi Perukku.

“We have identified as many as 52 spots along the Cauvery for people gathering and safety measures have been placed in these spots and the people are advised not to go near the river except at these spots,” said Collector Pradeep Kumar after inspecting the flow of water at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam.

The Tiruchy City Corporation has erected barricades in the bathing ghat. “Security personnel would be deployed on the spot and they would monitor the situation. This apart, a fire and rescue team has also been deployed to avert any untoward incident. Stringent action would be initiated against those who violate the warning,” the Collector added.

Pradeep Kumar also visited the Kollidam and inspected the spot where the high-tension power tower had tilted. “Despite the damage to the tower, steps are initiated to distribute uninterrupted power supply. While the damaged tower would be replaced soon,” the Collector said.